Alfie May’s likeliest destination revealed as Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic, and Gillingham battle for striker’s signature

Charlton Athletic now looks like Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May’s likeliest destination this summer, says journalist Jon Palmer.

May’s future has been a talking point throughout the summer so far. The Cheltenham Town striker is wanted by a number of clubs but it looked like Gillingham were going to pull off the surprise signing, after Palmer revealed that the League Two club were the clear favourites to sign him last week.

But now it looks like Charlton Athletic will win the race for May’s signature. Palmer took to Twitter last night to reveal that a move to The Valley ‘now looks most likely’ for May, who also has interest from Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

Palmer tweeted:

Alfie May to Charlton Athletic now looks most likely, despite interest from Gillingham (who have made a lower offer) and Bristol Rovers. It's moving ever closer #ctfc #cafc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 5, 2023

May finished the 2022/23 season as the fifth-highest scorer in League One with 20 goals to his name and he looks set to be the marquee summer signing at Charlton Athletic, who’ve so far signed Harry Isted and Lloyd Jones on free transfers.

May to Charlton

Charlton finally look to be closing in on their man after what feels like a very drawn out transfer process.

A potential move to Gillingham always looked like a shock one and it’s no surprise to see that Charlton are now back in front, whilst Bristol Rovers are certainly missing out on a good player as well.

But the project at The Valley is no doubt a big reason behind the move. Dean Holden has given hope back to the Addicks fans and if May joins ahead of next season, Charlton will be firm promotion favourites going into the next campaign.

The move isn’t complete until it’s complete though, and with so many twists and turns in this saga already, Charlton fans won’t celebrate until a deal for May is over the line.