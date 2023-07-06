3 free agent left-backs Hull City should consider as transfer priority emerges

Hull City are in the market for a left-back this summer, as per Hull Live.

Hull City are working on a deal for Ruben Vinagre, though Hull Live say a deal is yet to be finalised, with a left-back being a top priority for Tigers boss Liam Rosenior this summer.

Rosenior has already brought in Liam Delap on loan this summer, with the Tigers looking set to be active again this summer, albeit not as much as last summer.

And it doesn’t look like the club will spend as much as they did last year with free and loan transfers looking like the priority.

Here we look at three free agent left-backs Hull City should target this summer…

Ryan Bertrand

Experienced left-back Ryan Bertrand was last at Leicester City. But in two seasons with the club he managed just four Premier League appearances, with injury having blighted his time at the club.

Expect him to be using this pre-season to get back to full fitness, and at 33 years old he’ll still feel that he could have a lot to offer. If he can make fitness then he could be a very shrewd signing for a lot of Champisonhip clubs ahead of next season.

Morgan Fox

The Welshman was a surprise inclusion in Stoke City’s released list at the end of last season, and he’s since been linked with a number of Championship clubs.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man is a very versatile and very Championship-experienced player, with more than 300 career appearances to his name and with the bulk of those coming in the second tier.

Expect him to secure a Championship move this summer – for Hull City, Fox would be a very useful and shrewd signing.

George Cox

The former Brighton man has made his name in Holland with Fortuna Sittard. The 25-year-old has racked up 110 appearances for the and has scored 10 goals in that time too, with links to the likes of QPR and Blackburn Rovers having emerged in the past year.

Now a free agent, he looks set to secure an exciting move this summer after impressing in the Dutch leagues, and a Championship move looks like a realistic option for him.