Youngster on trial at Derby County after Rangers exit

Ex-Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay has joined Derby County on trial, as per Daily Record via Derby County News.

Lindsay, 19, made 33 appearances for Rangers’ B team last season in the Lowland League. The versatile midfielder scored an impressive 12 goals and assisted six more earning plaudits at the Ibrox and from elsewhere.

The current Northern Ireland U19 international is a huge prospect and his departure from Rangers earlier this summer came as some surprise to many fans.

Lindsay was then subsequently linked with Sunderland with Lindsay fitting the bill of the average Sunderland signing these days, but it is actually the Rams who have managed to get Lindsay in on trial.

Paul Warne’s side missed out on a top six finish by one point last season and it will be hoped the club do enough this summer to ensure they get over the line this time around.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Doing the right things

Managing to get a talent like Lindsay in on trial is a sign of Derby County’s ambition ahead of the forthcoming campaign. Whilst the youngster is yet to have any real senior experience he has shown all the signs of someone who will be able to make the step up.

League One isn’t an easy league to perform in and it may take sometime for Lindsay to settle in, but should Derby County opt to sign the 19-year-old he will undoubtedly come good eventually.

Lindsay will get picked up by someone this summer and should Warne opt against offering the youngster a deal it would be no surprise to see several offers on the table from elsewhere – this may be an opportunity Derby County cannot afford to waste.

The new season begins next month and getting off to a good start is crucial with Derby County looking to make headway before their competitors this season.