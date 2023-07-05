Wigan Athletic man set to reject contract offer and make shock move instead

Max Power has rejected a contract offer from Wigan Athletic to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah FC, as per Wigan Today.

Power, 29, is as experienced as you can get in the Football League. His spells at both Wigan Athletic and Sunderland have amounted to hundreds of games worth of experience and his skill set would’ve been handy to have at the DW Stadium next year.

The Tics were relegated to League One last season with Power playing in 45 of 46 second tier games, contributing to four goals from midfield.

The central midfielder saw his contract expire at the club, but boss Shaun Maloney opted to offer him a new extension earlier this summer.

But it’s since been revealed by Wigan Today that Power will not sign that deal and instead pursue an exciting move to Saudi Arabia where he will be coached by former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

Following the trend

The past few months have seen countless football stars across different levels move to Saudi Arabia with the country seemingly dead set on improving the standard of their game.

Power becomes the latest in a long list, and whilst it will undoubtedly be an interesting experience for him and his family, it does leave Wigan Athletic in a weaker position.

The Tics have to aim to challenge at the top end of the third tier next season and despite certain off-field challenges they will be hoping for an immediate return to Championship action.

Questions will be raised over the motivation behind this move, but ultimately it is now time for Wigan Athletic to seek other options to fill a gap in the centre of their park.

The Tics have a lot of work to do before their first league game against Derby County and they can’t afford to waste time in a fast moving market.