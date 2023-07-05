The contract state of play for every Swansea City player: Duff facing crunch decisions with key names out of contract next summer

Swansea City prepare for life under the new boss Michael Duff, after the departure of Russell Martin to Southampton.

The arrival of Duff may not have materialised if his old club Barnsley had sealed promotion in the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday. Nevertheless, here we are, and the Swans have released Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere and Andreas Söndergaard this summer.

Meanwhile, Duff has so far overseen the arrivals of Josh Ginnelly and Josh Key, making for two very decent signings to start his tenure at the club.

But Duff will have an eye on player contracts going forward, and here we look at the contract state of play for every Swansea City player…

Out of contract in 2024: Joël Piroe, Nathan Wood, Olivier Ntcham, Liam Cullen, Joe Allen, Jamie Paterson, Nathanal Ogbeta, Steven Benda, Kyle Naughton, Liam Walsh and Brandon Cooper.

Alarmingly, on this list is last season’s club top scorer Joël Piroe, who netted 19 Championship goals last time round. The Dutchman has scored 41 goals in the last two league campaigns, and with his contract running down, several clubs are seemingly queuing up to acquire his goal-scoring prowess.

Following on, the majority of Martin’s regular starters are at risk of becoming free agents next year. That being said, they have a new coach and they will be keen to impress their new boss over the coming months, so expect those out of contract in 2024 to be playing for their futures next season.

Out of contract in 2025: Ben Cabango, Matt Grimes, Harry Darling, Morgan Whittaker, Kyle Joseph and Cameron Congreve (option of a further year).

Duff will be delighted to learn he can build this season’s team around existing talent such as Ben Cabango and Matt Grimes, who’ve both had links to Southampton this summer. Both were impressive and made over 40 starts for the Swans last time out.

The latter three are some of Swansea City’s youngest players in the first-team, and all have high potential. Being contracted until 2025 will give them a chance to make a good impression on the new man in charge. But if not, football elsewhere could suit them.

Out of contract in 2026: Jay Fulton and Andy Fisher.

Fisher had an interesting 2022/23 campaign, initially starting the first few matches before being replaced by Steven Benda. So who Duff will prefer for the no.1 spot going into next season remains an interesting question.

With all this in mind, it’s a difficult situation at Swansea City due to the hiring of a new manager. It will be of concern that their better players from the last season only have one more year to run. Especially with star attackers like Piroe and Cullen, which Duff will surely want to get a deal sorted.