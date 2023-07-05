Swansea City midfielder could leave this summer with bids expected in coming weeks

Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham could be on the move this summer with ‘numerous’ clubs said to have made an enquiry, as per Swansea Independent.

Ntcham, 27, made 41 Championship appearances last season. The midfielder managed to bag eight goals and assist another three from the middle of the park last year.

The Cameroon international can play several roles in midfield and Russell Martin was able to get a lot out of him. The Swans finished just three points outside the top six and under the new management of Michael Duff it will be hoped that gap can be closed even more this time around.

And whilst the Swansea Independent are reporting multiple clubs hold genuine interest in Ntcham, they also state there are yet to be any concrete bids made, but admit it is likely that that changes in the ‘coming weeks’.

A tough one to replace

Coming through Manchester City’s academy as a youngster sets most players in good stead for the rest of their career. Ntcham possesses a wide range of skills that, for second tier football, make him an incredibly valuable player.

Reports that he could leave Wales began surfacing at the end of last year and that does mean the Swansea City recruitment team have had plenty of time to prepare for his departure and that should make the search for a replacement that little bit quicker.

Ntcham’s contract expires next summer so this could be the last chance for Swansea City to receive a decent sum of money for his services and whatever they may bring in could be used to strengthen other areas of their squad.

Duff joined Swansea City from Barnsley following Martin’s departure for Southampton and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Northern Irish boss can help return the club to the Premier League.