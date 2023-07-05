Swansea and Coventry City ready to sell in order to raise funds for pricey PL target

Swansea City and Coventry City are both set to make a ‘significant’ sale in their attempt to sign Everton’s Ellis Simms this summer, according to reports.

Simms, 22, impressed during his loan spell at Sunderland last season. The young English striker made 17 second tier outings and scored seven goals while assisting two more during his time on Wearside.

An early recall saw him return to Goodison Park where his development was halted through a lack of game time, but his impressive Championship record was never going to go unnoticed this transfer window.

The likes of Sunderland, Swansea City and Coventry City have all been credited with interest for Simms this summer, but Everton appear to be pricing their man at between £7-10million. It is believed that asking price has likely ruled Sunderland out of the running, but their Championship competitors don’t seem to be giving up easily.

Now, the Swans and the Sky Blues are apparently (reports via Goodson News) set to try and raise the funds to make a move for Simms with a ‘significant’ sale expected from both sides.

A step too far?

An English 22-year-old striker with a decent goal scoring record will always command a decent size fee in today’s market. However, given the fact Simms has just a year left on his current Everton deal and it’s clear he isn’t in Sean Dyche’s plans their asking price does seem a bit unfair.

Everton narrowly survived relegation last season and it’s evident they’re trying to scrape together as much money as they can to ensure their Premier League safety isn’t at risk again next year, but it does seem highly unlikely they will manage to get that sort of money for Simms off any club.

But, with Swansea City and Coventry City both targeting a top six finish this season they are showing huge ambition by pursuing a deal such as this one.

If either side manage to get Simms across the line this summer he will provide certain goals at this level with the 22-year-old demonstrating for Sunderland he can score out of nothing.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops and who potentially could be leaving their club to make way for Simms’ arrival.