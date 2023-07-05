Striker set to snub interest from Leicester City, Watford, and Blackburn in favour of Danish move

Jeonbuk Hyundai forward Cho Gue-sung is set to sign for FC Midtjylland despite interest from Watford, Blackburn Rovers, and Leicester City, as per Mike McGrath.

Gue-sung, 25, has scored four goals in 11 appearances in South Korea’s top tier so far this season. The South Korean international boasts an impressive goal record throughout his career contributing to 74 goals across 149 professional outings.

The 24-cap South Korean averages a goal every four games for his country and can fill a gap anywhere across the forward line although is more naturally down the middle.

Several Championship clubs were said to be chasing a deal for the Jeonbuk Hyundai striker, but it seems instead Danish side FC Midtjylland have struck an agreement to sign Gue-sung for around £2.6million.

South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung had interest in the Championship (#WatfordFC talks + Blackburn #Rovers, #LCFC interest) but has deal in place to sign for FC Midtjylland in Denmark worth around £2.6m — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 5, 2023

Making the step up

It’s hard to argue with what is quite an impressive record in his home country, but Gue-sung’s ability to make the move to England and replicate the same goal-scoring form would’ve been questioned.

That being said all three interested second tier sides will be disappointed they didn’t manage to get this one over the line and with the 2023/24 season starting next month their attention will have to turn elsewhere as they look to add goals to their squads.

There’s still plenty of time to conclude business this summer and teams must ensure their business is smart and sensible with the second tier’s competition looking as strong as it ever has.

Arguably half of the division, if not more, will be hoping for a possible top six finish this season and whilst it will make incredibly viewing, it also mounts the pressure on both players and staff to deliver from this moment on.

It will be interesting to see if either Leicester City, Watford or Blackburn Rovers now look to target other strikers as it now looks clear all three teams want more firepower in that area.