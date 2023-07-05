Stoke City set to beat Blackburn Rovers in transfer chase for 19-year-old

Stoke City are closing in on the signing of Colchester United’s Junior Tchamadeu, beating Blackburn Rovers to the signature, as per TEAMtalk.

Tchamadeu, 19, made 41 League Two appearances for his side last season, scoring an impressive five goals and assisting another two from right-wing back.

The young English defender is a highly-rated prospect and his versatility allows him to operate in numerous systems, although his attacking talents make him best suited to a wing-back or right-midfield role.

Colchester United finished 20th last season with Tchamadeu one of their brightest talents throughout the campaign and it came as no surprise to anyone to see his name linked with Blackburn Rovers back in May.

However, it appears that Alex Neil’s Stoke City have hijacked this one with the 19-year-old closing in on a move to the bet365 Stadium.

A shrewd bit of business

Neil has seen several defenders depart the bet365 Stadium this summer with the likes of Morgan Fox and Phil Jagielka moving on, but the addition of someone like Tchamadeu shows the club moving in a slightly different direction as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of a hopeful play-off push campaign.

Colchester United are facing an ever-growing battle to keep their academy graduate at the club and with the youngster entering the final year of his current deal it seems it may be the best time for both parties to move on, especially while the U’s can still get a transfer fee for their starlet.

Stoke City have had an active summer so far and the feeling is that they will continue to make waves in the market as Neil is given his first summer at the helm of the Potters.

The 2023/24 campaign kicks off next month and it will be hoped that Stoke City continue their busy start to proceedings as they look to finally make a mark on the second tier – something which they’ve struggled to do since their relegation back in 2018.