QPR miss out on released Wigan Athletic man as Ainsworth transfer priority emerges

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen on bolstering his midfield department this summer, says West London Sport, and the R’s were keen on signing Max Power.

Power left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season. But the 29-year-old is set for Saudi Arabia where he’s joining Robbie Fowler’s Al-Qadsiah on a permanent deal.

West London Sport say that Ainsworth was keen to bring in Power this summer, and that the QPR boss ‘wants to bolster his midfield options this summer’.

Released Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing was linked earlier in the summer and West London Sport add that there is interest in the Englishman.

QPR have so far signed Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche on permanent deals this summer – both have joined on free transfers ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The summer ahead

QPR look set to scour the free and loan markets this summer, with the idea of the club spending money on transfer targets looking like a far-fetched one.

But there’s good options on both markets. Power would’ve been a shrewd addition for the club, albeit a relatively uninspiring one, but a move for Wing might be an exciting potential signing for the R’s this summer.

The West Londoners’ transfer business could heat up later in the summer when Premier League clubs begin to loan out their younger players, but if QPR miss out on them as well then they could be in for a very tough campaign.

QPR’s season kicks off with a game away at Watford on Saturday August 5th – the club which gave Ainsworth his first win as QPR boss last season.