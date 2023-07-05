Opinion: Stoke City should give released West Brom man a chance, he has similar traits to Nick Powell

Stoke City look set to get their first summer signing over the line in Enda Stevens, with the released Sheffield United man reportedly on his way to the bet365 Stadium.

And it could be a sign of what’s to come for Stoke City this summer. They’re expected to make a horde of new signings and the bulk of their new players could arrive on free transfers.

One position that Alex Neil might need to bolster though is in central midfield. The likes of Nick Powell and Sam Clucas have been released whilst Ben Pearson and Bersant Celina have seen their loan deals come to an end, leaving Neil’s midfield options very light on the ground.

But there’s a few good options on the free market, with one of them being Tom Rogic. The Australian international joined West Brom on a free transfer last summer, leaving Celtic after a prolonged and successful stay at the Scottish club. But Rogic found himself low down in the pecking order, largely owing to the quality in the Baggies’ midfield.

The 30-year-old was limited to 20 Champisonhip outings with one goal and three assists in that time – most of his appearances were off the bench.

The Baggies decided to let him go this summer and he remains without a club. But Rogic also remains a very talented and respected player and if he could find a team where he’s playing week in week out, and in a positive, attacking set up, he could really flourish.

Rogic could get all of that at Stoke City, and he could replace the loss of Powell who saw injury plague his last season. The two players share very similar traits in that they’re central midfielders who can play in a more attacking role, and who can score goals and create them too.

Rogic to Stoke could be a very shrewd move.