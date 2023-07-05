Opinion: Hull City should plot ambitious swoop for ex-Swansea man who ‘can play anywhere’ as Rosenior transfer priority emerges

Hull City are in the market for a new let-back this summer, with Hull Live saying that the club are pursuing a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Vinagre.

But Hull Live add that a deal is not done, though a move for Vinagre would be a highly-ambitious and prosperous one for the Tigers who performed well under Liam Rosenior last season.

And should a move for Vinagre fall through then Rosenior will have to turn his attentions elsewhere, and perhaps one of the best left-backs in the Championship last season is available on a free transfer this summer – released Swansea City man Ryan Manning.

The Irishman turned down the offer of a fresh deal to pursue pastures new this summer. A number of Championship sides have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old who scored five and assisted 10 last season, with the likes of Leeds United and Southampton having been closely linked.

He’s a very versatile and attacking-minded left-back who could really flourish under Rosenior, with Manning’s former Swansea boss Russell Martin having been a huge admirer of Manning’s.

The now Southampton boss said of Manning last season:

“Ryan is someone who can play anywhere.”

He added:

“I always think you know a player better if you play with them and straight away you could see that he can play football. He plays with a real level of detail and a real level of care. He gets it.”

A move for Manning would be extremely ambitious for Hull City. But then again, they’re an ambitious club, made clear by their transfer business last summer.

Bringing in Manning would require Hull City putting a decent financial package on the table and with transfer spending looking set to be light this summer, there could be a bit more available in terms of wages, especially if the club can offload some deadwood.

Manning would add a huge amount of quality and Championship experience to the Tigers XI, filling that left-back spot and then some – he was one of the standout players in the Championship last season and arguably the best and most consistent left-back.

Expect the former QPR man to be weighing up his options this summer. But if Hull can sell their project to Manning then a move to the MKM could quickly become an attractive option for the player.