Opinion: Coventry City could replicate Viktor Gyokeres success with this Premier League swoop

Coventry City look set to lose Viktor Gyokeres this summer, with Sporting CP looking like his likeliest destination.

There remains a bit of back and forth regarding Gyokeres’ move to Sporting. The Portuguese outfit look like the most keen but the Sky Blues are holding out on their £20million valuation of the Swede, who netted 21 goals and assisted 12 more in the Championship last season.

A move remains in the pipelines and even if it falls through, Gyokeres still looks likely to be moved on this summer. And Mark Robins will need a replacement. Gyokeres is his talisman and Robins could yet find his Gyokeres 2.0 in a move for Everton’s Ellis Simms.

The 22-year-old is already being linked with Coventry City. The Sky Blues, as well as Swansea City and Sunderland are all said to be keen, with recent reports (via Goodison News) suggesting that Coventry are ready to make a significant player sale – no doubt Gyokeres – in a bid to raise the funds to sign Simms who’s been valued at up to £10million.

It’s a lot for a player with relatively little experience. Simms though showcased his qualities in the first part of last season when on loan at Sunderland, scoring seven in 16 league outings before being recalled by Everton – that trajectory would’ve seen him score close to 20 goals in the Championship.

That’s the kind of numbers that Robins needs from whoever he brings in to replace Gyokeres. And what’s more is that Simms shares a lot of traits with Gyokeres – he’s a very powerful striker who can run with the ball and score an array of goals, and whilst it might take a season for Simms to settle into this Coventry system, he could be a very viable Gyokeres replacement for yeas to come.

£10million would be a lot for Coventry to spend on one player. But Simms is clearly someone they like and have done their homework on and if Gyokeres’ sale can go through soon, Coventry could quickly look to put some of that money towards a move for Simms.