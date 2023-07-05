Newcastle United reignite interest in Championship man after missing out on Maddison

Newcastle United are prioritising a left winger this summer and have reignited their interest in Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, according to The Telegraph.

Newcastle United were chasing Barnes’ Foxes teammate James Maddison but with the attacking midfielder joining Tottenham Hotspur last week, they are looking at other options from the Championship’s new additions for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leicester City will of course look to keep hold of some of their prized assets with the hopes of securing promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking. Yet it is just as clear that offers will be coming in for some of their star players, one of which is Barnes.

The Magpies were previously linked to the 25-year-old, but reports last month claimed that they had pulled out of the race. However, The Telegraph claim that the winger is back on their radar with a wide player high on their priority list.

Newcastle United aren’t the only ones pursuing a deal though, with West Ham United, Aston Villa and Spurs all having registered their interest in recent weeks.

A great move for Barnes…

Barnes is a Premier League quality player and deserves another crack at playing in the top tier next season. A move to Newcastle United over any of the other interested sides mentioned means the prospect of playing in the Champions League.

Playing at the highest level not only domestically but in Europe will likely be a huge motivation for Barnes and could certainly sway his decision. With Newcastle United prioritising this position in the transfer market, it would seem that should Barnes sign he would come straight into the starting eleven.

Whatever happens in terms of outgoings this summer at the King Power, Leicester City seriously need to be shrewd and reinvest this money well in the transfer market if they are to stand any chance of achieving promotion.