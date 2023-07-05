Middlesbrough now want to sign QPR attacker as well as goalkeeper Seny Dieng

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign QPR midfielder Chris Willock, as per the Evening Standard.

Willock, 25, made 28 second tier appearances last season for QPR and managed six goals and two assists in what was a struggling squad.

The former Arsenal youngster can play almost anywhere across the midfield and provides the quality to be a really good option at this level of football.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side finished 20th last season, and things do look quite bleak at Loftus Road. The news that Willock could leave the club certainly won’t aid their chances of a successful year, but they have to ensure they strike the best deal possible.

Willock joins fellow QPR man Seny Dieng who Michael Carrick’s Boro are also reported to be interested in bringing to the club this summer.

It is believed Willock would make the move to the Riverside Stadium to replace last season’s loanee Aaron Ramsey whilst Dieng would be brought in to replace goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Only one aim

Boro were defeated in the play-off semi final last time out against Coventry City, but their form for large parts of the campaign had many believing they were automatic promotion contenders.

Last season has certainly set the tone for this summer with Boro fans now expecting nothing less than a top two push under Carrick, but they will need an almost perfect summer in order to pull that off.

Willock and Dieng are two strong signings who would fit into Middlesbrough’s current squad. Both players have room for development and Willock especially should thrive under the guidance of former Manchester United midfielder Carrick.

The season gets underway next month and all the noises coming out of Teesside are positive, and it will be hoped Boro can start the season better than the last with their slow start arguably costing them Premier League football.