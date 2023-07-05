Middlesbrough linked with QPR duo but contrasting report says Boro aren’t interested in one of them

Middlesbrough have recently been linked with a move for QPR duo Seny Dieng and Chris Willock.

A report from on Evening Standard’s live transfer blog earlier today claimed that Middlesbrough were in talks to sign QPR duo Dieng and Willock, with previous reports having claimed that Boro had submitted a bid to sign R’s shot-stopper Dieng.

But Teesside Live have played down those reports. They write that Middlesbrough are turning their attention to free agent goalkeeper Tom Glover, suggesting that a move for Dieng is looking more unlikely than likely, whilst completely shutting down a move for Willock.

They write that ‘Willock is not understood to be someone who Boro are looking to sign this summer’.

The pair are key players for QPR who have already sold Rob Dickie to Bristol City this summer, with the free signings of former player Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche being their only summer signings so far.

Good news for QPR?

Perhaps. Dieng and Willock are two important members of the side and when performing well, they’re arguably two of the club’s best players.

But both are in the final years of their contracts now and both had some inconsistent spells last season – Willock especially.

QPR might have been favouring a sale of either or both of them this summer and so Boro seemingly cooling their interest in Dieng could come as bad news.

As for Willock, what the summer holds for him remains to be seen. He doesn’t look likely to sign a new contract and so it could become a testing situation for both player and club.

Boro meanwhile look to be getting to work in the transfer market after a subdued start to the summer.