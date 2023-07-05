Middlesbrough in talks to sign ex-Tottenham youngster who’s a free agent

Middlesbrough have held talks with goalkeeper Tom Glover ahead of a potential switch to the Riverside, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough had Manchester City man Zack Steffen on a season-long loan last season, but another loan or permanent switch for the USA international looks to be off the cards as things stand. Therefore, Boro need to turn their attention to other targets.

The likes of Karl Darlow of Newcastle United and QPR’s Seny Dieng have been linked, but Michael Carrick’s side could go in an altogether different direction as they have entered talks with former Tottenham Hotspur academy player Glover according to TEAMtalk.

The shot-stopper most recently spent time at Melbourne City in the A-League where he quickly established himself as first choice, but after making just eight appearances last time out he has become a free agent this summer after his contract came to an end.

What could this mean for Boro’s squad?

Middlesbrough want an experienced goalkeeper between the sticks and previous links to Darlow, Dieng and Steffen suggested this was the case. Therefore, Glover could come in to compete with Liam Roberts as a number two.

Middlesbrough look to be monitoring the transfer market slightly differently this time around, with the hopes of securing bargains and younger players who can come in and be a staple in the first-team fold for a number of years, or even sell for a huge profit later down the line. It’s very low risk with a potential high reward, or so the club will hope.

This could be bad news for Sol Brynn however. The youngster seriously impressed out on loan at Swindon Town last term and attracted interest from several sides in the Premier League. If Boro were to sign two new goalkeepers, it could see him sold if the club’s asking price is met, or loaned out temporarily again.