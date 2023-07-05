Liverpool pull out of race to sign £50m Championship starlet

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is attracting attention from the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but Liverpool won’t be turning their interest into something more concrete, according to The Athletic (via Football365).

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship means that their best players will be on the radars of sides in the division above, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Lavia all under the watchful eye of the top flight’s top six.

The latter is reportedly valued at £50million and Liverpool aren’t prepared to fork out a fee of this magnitude to secure a player who has featured just 29 times in senior football according to The Athletic (via Football365).

The report goes on to say that the Reds feel that they don’t have a place in their squad for him, given the recent acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who join the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in their ranks.

Despite Liverpool seemingly pulling out of the race, Southampton and Lavia aren’t likely to be short of offers however, with Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea all eyeing a deal for the 19-year-old this summer.

Where should Lavia go?

Depending on the Belgian’s ambitions, both Arsenal and Newcastle United present Lavia with the possibility of playing in the Champions League, a dream for any professional footballer. Liverpool will be playing in the Europa League, whilst Chelsea missed out on a place in any European competition altogether.

Therefore, Arsenal and Newcastle United could be a preferred destination over the other sides linked, and so Liverpool’s retraction of interest may not come as too much of a blow to the Saints and to the player himself.

It was previously reported that Lavia would opt for a move to Arsenal if the opportunity arose, and so if the player has his say then it could be Newcastle United and Chelsea who ultimately miss out.