Hull City and Millwall interested in loan deal for Bournemouth man, says reporter

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has loan interest from Hull City and Millwall, says Alex Crook.

Travers, 24, has been with Bournemouth since 2016. The Cherries brought him over from Shamrock Rovers and he’s since made 70 total appearances for the club, with three caps for the Republic of Ireland too.

He played in all but one of their league games in the 2021/22 season in which the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League, with Travers keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding just 39 goals.

The Irishman has since fallen down the pecking order following Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League last year, and now talkSPORT report Crook says that Travers is wanted on loan by Championship duo Hull City and Millwall.

Hull have been looking for a new no,1 after seeng Karl Darlow’s loan come to an end, with the likes of Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and QPR’s Seny Dieng among those linked with a summer move to the MKM Stadium.

The Lions meanwhile have George Long, Connal Trueman, and Bartosz Bialkowski, so their interest in Travers seems somewhat surprising.

Travers to the Championship

Travers is certainly a player with Championship pedigree – he showed that during his impressive 2021/22 season with Bournemouth.

And he’s not getting a lot of game time at the club so it’s no surprise to hear that he could be heading out on loan, with the Championship looking like his likeliest destination.

Hull look like they could guarantee the no.1 spot for Travers whilst he may face a battle for game time at The Den, so Bournemouth might prefer to send him to Hull.

But expect other teams to have an eye on Travers with a lot of teams looking for a now no.1 this summer.