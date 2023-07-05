Harrogate Town agree deal to sign Rochdale man

Odoh, 22, made 45 League Two appearances for Rochdale last season. The English winger contributed to three league goals as his side were relegated to the National League.

Rochdale finished 24th in the fourth tier with Odoh’s second full year in senior football ending in an unfortunate relegation.

The London-born attacker has huge versatility to his game and has played almost every position on the pitch making him a useful asset to have especially in what are always long and taxing football league seasons.

Despite his side’s poor performances the natural left-winger clearly impressed with his as Harrogate Town agreeing a deal for the winger this summer.

Making up ground

Simon Weaver’s Harrogate Town survived relegation last season with a good turn of form at the final hurdle and the experienced boss will know he needs to add talent to his side if they are to stand any chance of survival in what will be a much stronger fourth tier this season.

The promotion of two National League sides would usually provide two quite strong relegation candidates, but the feeling this year is that both newly-promoted teams should have more than enough to stabilise in League Two.

This means those that struggled but survived last season are in even more danger now which only adds pressure to the moves they make during the summer transfer window.

Odoh has the potential to be a good option at this level, but he’s not quite yet the finished product and it will take time before he hits his ceiling.

But, there’s still over a month to go before the start of the new campaign and this is a positive deal to do for Harrogate Town.