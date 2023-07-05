Further details emerge as Birmingham City eye up Bundesliga man

Birmingham City are exploring a permanent move for Werder Bremen attacker Oliver Burke, as per BILD (via SportWitness).

Burke, 26, spent part of last season on loan at Championship club Millwall. The Scottish forward made 17 second tier outings and contributed to four goals with the Lions narrowly missing out on the top six.

Before that he spent 15 games playing in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, but failed to hit the ground running.

The former Sheffield United man is hugely experienced at this level in England and despite just making the move to Germany a year ago it seems he is set to leave again with a move back to the Championship on the cards.

It was revealed Burke was on the Blues’ radar earlier this week, and now it has been made clear what kind of deal Birmingham City want to strike.

Despite multiple loan spells recently, John Eustace’s side have reportedly already made contact with German representatives over a permanent deal with Burke apparently valued around around €2.5million.

A step in the right direction

At times last season Birmingham City looked a much stronger outlet than they had done the previous few years, but they still ended up finishing in quite a poor 17th position.

It is now the Blues’ job to make the right signings this summer to ensure they progress this season and start looking up instead of down in the second tier.

Burke would provide necessary quality and experience and if Eustace can tune into the player’s needs then he really could be an important player at St Andrew’s.

It seems a growing possibility we will see Burke back in England this summer and as things stand Birmingham City appear in pole position to sign him. But, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some competition enter this transfer race as several sides would benefit from having a player like Burke in their squad.

Hopefully for both the player and the club’s involved this deal can get finalised soon to allow the best chance possible for Burke to hit the ground running in the 2023/24 campaign.