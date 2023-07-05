Fresh Dion Sanderson price tag emerges as Birmingham City and Stoke chase deal for Wolves man

Wolves want around £2.25million for Dion Sanderson, according to Birmingham Live, with Birmingham City and Stoke City having been linked this summer.

Sanderson, 23, is wanted back at Birmingham City after his impressive spell on loan last summer. And Blues want him back, but they face competition from Stoke City, with both clubs said to have tabled bids or the Englishman.

It was widely reported that Wolves wanted £2million for the player. But Birmingham Live are now reporting that the Premier League club want more than that amount with the club holding out for a fee around the £2.25million mark.

The same report adds that Birmingham City have seen an offer ‘in excess’ of £1.5million for Sanderson knocked back this summer.

Birmingham City have made a positive start to the summer transfer window so far, bringing in Koji Miyoshi on a free transfer whilst signing the likes of Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, and Tyler Roberts on permanent deals.

Stoke meanwhile got their first signing over the line this morning, signing Enda Stevens on a free transfer.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Wolves holding firm

Sanderson doesn’t look to have much of a future at Wolves and so a sale this summer looks increasingly likely. But the club still want a fairly decent fee for the player and it’s making proceedings a bit more difficult.

Birmingham City seem the most keen right now. But after spending already this summer, and with other names on their radar, they might end up spending the rest of their summer transfer kitty on other players.

The door remains open for Stoke, and for the Potters it would be a very good signing. It comes down to money though and the first team to meet Wolves’ valuation will likely get Sanderson – and that might not be Stoke of Birmingham City.