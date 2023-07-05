Derby County boss is a big fan of Ipswich Town man says reporter, but Tractor Boys not interested in a sale

Derby County want to sign two new strikers this summer, with Rams boss keen on Ipswich Town’s Freddie Ladapo according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Derby County poached Warne from Rotherham United last season. And now it looks like Warne is keen on raiding his former club for some new recruits this summer.

Josh Vickers has already made the move from Rotherham to Derby County this summer and Millers striker Conor Washington is another linked with a move to Pride Park, though Rotherham boss Matt Taylor says there’s been no contact on that front.

And now, Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that Warne is keen on Ipswich Town attacker Ladapo – Ladapo was a key player for Warne at Rotherham, making 124 total appearances for the Millers between 2019 and 2022 and scoring an impressive 41 goals.

Derby County in the market for a two new strikers. Rams boss Paul Warne a big fan of Freddie Ladapo but Ipswich won’t entertain any bids. Rotherham’s Conor Washington, set to leave the Millers this summer, been discussed. #DCFC #derbycounty #RUFC #ROTHERHAM #itfc #ipswichtown — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 5, 2023

The Rams have made a positive start to the summer transfer window so far, with Vickers, Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, and Joe Ward all arriving on free transfers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ladapo going nowhere

It’s no surprise to hear that Ipswich aren’t interested in selling Ladapo. He shone for them last season, scoring 17 goals and playing in all 46 of their League One fixtures as they earned automatic promotion to the Championship.

And it’s hard to see Ladapo dropping down a division simply to reunite with Warne. He’s done well in the second tier before and playing a more attacking and confident Ipswich Town side will surely see him perform well next time round.

Expect the Rams to scour the free agent market for a new striker this summer, with the exit of David McGoldrick coming as a blow for Warne.