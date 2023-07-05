Defender linked to Leeds United and Leicester City edging closer to Premier League switch

Leeds United and Leicester City were both credited with an interest in AZ Alkmaar’s Milos Kerkez, but the defender has now entered into talks with Premier League side Bournemouth, according to The Mail.

With Leeds United and Leicester City having been relegated on the final day of last season, the two sides are keen to bolster their ranks in the hopes of achieving promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player the pair had identified as a potential target was AZ Alkmaar left-back Kerkez. The 18-year-old was also on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Premier League side Bournemouth, with the teenager now having entered into talks with the latter according to The Mail.

The highly sought after Hungary international is rated at £20million, which would be a huge dent in the respective transfer kitties of both Leicester City and Leeds United, despite parachute payments and expected player sales. With likely more spending power and the pull of top flight football, Bournemouth look to be edging closer to getting their man.

Always an unlikely move given the calibre of opposition…

It is always difficult to bring highly rated players to the second division, particularly if there are players who can promise Premier League or even Champions League football in the case of Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, and so it comes as no surprise to see Kerkez snub the Championship for Bournemouth.

Of course there is no guarantee the youngster signs for the Cherries at all, as personal terms are yet to be agreed. However, it is looking increasingly difficult for Leicester City or Leeds United to compete or enter the fray at this late stage.

Both clubs will now need to turn their attention to other targets. Leicester City have signed two experienced Premier League players in Harry Winks and Conor Coady so far but the Whites are yet to make a signing. Expect there to be plenty of activity between now and the end of the window though.