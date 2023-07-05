Cardiff City target given permission to leave current club, move to Wales now looking more likely

Cardiff City target Chidera Ejuke granted permission to leave Russian club CSKA Moscow this summer, as per PFC-CSKA (via Wales Online).

Ejuke, 25, is a versatile attacking player who is natural on the left-wing. The Nigerian international joined Moscow in 2020 and across two seasons at the club made 55 league appearances, scoring ten goals and assisting a further eight.

However, the ongoing problems in Russia led to Ejuke seeking a move elsewhere last season and he spent the year playing for Hertha in the Bundesliga.

Ejuke showed glimpses of quality in an eventually-relegated German side, and the forward man could be on the move again this summer.

It was first reported last week that the Bluebirds were interested in pulling off a deal similar to one that Hertha struck last season, and now the latest update proves a major boost in the Welsh side’s chances.

Reports from Russia are now claiming Ejuke has been granted permission to leave Moscow once again this summer and with his contract in Russia expiring next year the door is definitely open for Cardiff City to eventually land him permanently.

An exciting coup

Ejuke made a big money move to Russia not long ago and whilst he maybe hasn’t shown the consistency that would be expected given the transfer fee spent on him there are certain signs of quality for Erol Bulut to work with.

The Bluebirds had a poor campaign last time around and it will be hoped under the new watch of Bulut that they manage to kick on this season and begin climbing the Championship ladder.

With competition growing stronger it won’t be an easy task, but moves for the likes of Ejuke in the transfer window show the board are aiming to make those strides this coming season.

Cardiff City open their season with a trip to newly-relegated Leeds United in what will be a tough game for Bulut’s men.