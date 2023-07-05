Blackburn Rovers interested in winger but Euro club ready to pounce with seven-figure bid, reports reveal

Blackburn Rovers are interested in Danish winger Carlo Holse but they face strong competition for the 24-year-old, according to reports.

Holse has made nine appearances so far this season playing for Rosenborg in Norway’s top tier. Across those nine games the former Denmark international has two goals and one assist to his name.

He has started the new campaign strong, but it was last year that earned him plaudits registering a massive 16 assists and three goals in 28 league outings.

His exciting performances and captivating style of play have caught the eye of a couple potential suitors this summer and now it seems the race is hotting up.

Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe has claimed that Rovers hold interest an in Holse, but reports from Norway suggest that Bodo/Glimt are the favourites to win the battle for his signature with the club set to pay a seven figure fee.

Reports in Denmark suggest Rovers are one of the sides looking at Rosenberg's Danish winger Carlo Holse, 24-year-old who has turned down a new deal and out of contract in December.

Reports in Norway say Bodo/Glimt are favourites and would be ready to pay a seven-figure fee now. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) July 5, 2023

A hefty price to pay

Given the 24-year-old will be out of contract in December it would be a lot to ask of Rovers to pay a seven figure sum. Blackburn Rovers just fell short of a top six finish last season and it will be hoped their backroom staff make the right moves this summer to ensure such shortcomings don’t occur for the third season running.

Holse would’ve certainly been a good player to have at Ewood Park, and whilst it is disappointing they may not get this one, there is still plenty of time for Blackburn Rovers to pursue other options in this position.

Rovers have been linked with a number of names already this season and Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping to have a settled squad by the time the new campaign kicks off in around four weeks time.