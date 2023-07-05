Billy Sharp latest and more: Rotherham United transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Last season Rotherham United managed to break the trend of being a yo-yo club, as Matt Taylor guided them to safety.

Once again though, the bookies will have Rotherham as one of the favourites to be relegated. This time they will have to fight for survival without Chiedozie Ogbene after he joined Luton Town for free earlier this summer, and the Millers have also lost Josh Vickers and Richard Wood.

Taylor has brought in Grant Hall on a free transfer after performing well during his loan spell last season. And they have added a new goalkeeper to the squad as Dillon Phillips who signs on a free transfer from Cardiff City.

There has been speculation regarding the future of Conor Washington after Football Insider recently reported that former Rotherham boss Paul Warne wants to bring him to Derby County.

However, those claims have been quashed by Taylor who told Rotherham Advertiser:

“We’re aware of the rumours. Rumours will always happen because of the Derby connection. That’s something we can’t hide away from. We’ve not had any contact from anyone.”

Taylor has also shut down rumours of potentially bringing in free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. The ex-Chelsea man had a loan spell at the New York Stadium back in the 2020/21 campaign.

Taylor addressed the Blackman rumours, telling Rotherham Advertiser:

“I’ve left the goalkeeping recruitment to [goalkeeper coach] Scott Brown.

“Jamal is obviously someone I’ve worked with previously. He’s also played for Rotherham in the past so there’s another connection there. In terms of the offers we have out there, he’s not among them.”

Another player that is no stranger to football in South Yorkshire is recently released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp. The 37-year-old has been linked with a return to Rotherham United 0 the veteran goalscorer played for in the Millers’ youth academy once upon a time.

But Paul Davis has revealed on Twitter that Taylor has refused to comment on whether or not talks have taken place between Sharp and Rotherham United.

#rufc boss Matt Taylor refuses to say whether talks have taken place with free agent Billy Sharp. Manager reckons every club in the Champ would be interested in signing the former Sheff Utd striker. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) July 3, 2023

The summer operation to ready the team for another survival mission is underway at the New York Stadium. If the Millers can sign proven striker like Sharp then that will certainly help their bid to remain in the Championship for a third season in a row, but more will be needed.