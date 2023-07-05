3 free agent centre-backs Blackburn Rovers should consider as transfer priority emerges

Blackburn Rovers have recently been linked with a move for Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on Batth, 32, who is now in the final year of his contract at Sunderland. But Lancs Live say that the move would have to be a free one for it to suit Rovers, suggesting that the club has little-to-no money to spend this summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have made a positive start to the summer so far bringing in Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad on free transfers, whilst signing Arnor Sirgurdsson on loan from CSKA Moscow.

And here we look at three free agent centre-backs that Tomasson should consider this summer…

Axel Tuanzebe

The 25-year-old has just been released by Manchester United. He spent 17 years at the club having joined as a youth player way back in 2006, nut Tuanzebe made just 19 league appearances for the club.

He spent much of his time at Old Trafford out on loan, with a spell at Stoke City in the second half of last season being his last. Injury has hampered him throughout his career but he remains a player with great potential, and if he can remain fit then he’d be a shrewd signing for a lot of Championship clubs.

Phil Jones

Another released by Manchester United this summer is Phil Jones. He should be a memorable name among Rovers fans – it was from Blackburn that United signed Jones all the way back in 2011.

Jones would go on to 229 total appearances for United in a 12-year spell at the club. Now a free agent, he’s on the lookout for his next team and a Rovers return would certainly be an emotional one.

Wages would be the obvious issue here – Jones would have to take a very significant cut from what he was earning at United. But if he fancies a return to Ewood Park then it would be a very impressive signing for Tomasson.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Former Manchester City man Latibeaudiere has spent the last three seasons at Swansea City. He played in right-back for much of his time there but he’s a centre-back by trade, making him a very versatile and useful player.

Swansea wanted to keep him but Latibeaudiere wanted a new challenge. And several Championship teams have already been linked with a move for the Jamaican, with Blackburn Rovers being one of them.

The 23-year-old is still very young and he showed in his time at Swansea that he’s a very capable Championship player too.