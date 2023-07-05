25-year-old Middlesbrough man attracting transfer interest, club reportedly willing to sell

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola is the subject of interest from newly promoted Turkish side Samsunspor, according to Sports Digitale.

Middlesbrough had Wolves’ Ryan Giles on loan at the club last season, with the left-back thriving under both previous boss Chris Wilder and current head coach Michael Carrick. But with the 23-year-old having now returned to Molineux, Boro are looking at all options for the upcoming campaign.

Before dipping into the transfer market they will want to assess the left-backs currently at their disposal. Hayden Coulson is returning from a fruitful loan spell at Aberdeen, whilst Bola, who was previously the first-choice in the position, remains at the club.

However, Bola is now subject to interest from overseas, with Samsunspor reportedly tracking the 25-year-old ahead of a potential summer move. Teesside Live report that if an offer comes in for the player, they are unlikely to stand in his way and allow him to depart.

A good move for all parties…

Bola proved his worth under Jonathan Woodgate and Wilder, but failed to provide competition for places with Giles flourishing throughout last season. Now if Boro can cash in and a bid matches their valuation, it seems only fair that they should take it and allow him to get regular minutes elsewhere.

However, it is likely Middlesbrough would get a replacement in before allowing Bola to leave, especially considering their lack of options currently at Carrick’s disposal. Coulson could step in ultimately, but they will need either a back-up or someone to be first-choice instead of the Boro academy man.

The Turkish outfit will be getting a player who has experience having played in the Championship, and has the skills and ability to succeed in the Super Lig. He is solid defensively, quick and has a ferocious shot as Middlesbrough fans will testify.