Update shared as Rotherham United’s links to released Sheffield United man rumble on

Rotherham United have been linked with a move for released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after being let go by Sheffield United ahead of their Premier League return. The veteran striker was at Bramall Lane for seven seasons in which he 311 total appearances, scoring 116 goals.

He helped the club achieve Championship promotion on two occasions and looks likely to seal a Championship move this summer, with Rotherham United recently credited with an interest in the Sheffield-born striker.

But Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis has revealed on Twitter that Millers boss Matt Taylor has refused to say whether or not his side have held talks with Sharp this summer.

Davis tweeted:

#rufc boss Matt Taylor refuses to say whether talks have taken place with free agent Billy Sharp. Manager reckons every club in the Champ would be interested in signing the former Sheff Utd striker. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) July 3, 2023

Rotherham’s only signing of the summer so far is the permanent signing of Grant Hall on a free transfer. The Millers have been linked with a few other potential signings but Taylor is quite quick to shut them down if they’re not true.

Rotherham’s links to free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has been played down by Taylor, who has also said that the club have received no contact from Derby County for striker Conor Washington who’s been linked with a move to Pride Park.

Sharp to Rotherham

It seems like Rotherham definitely have an interest – if there was no interest and no contact between Rotherham and Sharp, Taylor would surely say so.

Like Taylor says though, Sharp would be a decent signing for most in the league and so it’s going to be a difficult one for the Millers to pull off.

But the move would make sense for Sharp and it could see him playing quite regularly, especially if Washington moves on this summer.