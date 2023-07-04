Top-end Championship clubs targeting West Brom man, Baggies won’t sell cheap though

West Brom’s Grady Diangana has interest in the Championship, reports Lewis Cox.

Diangana joined West Brom from West Ham in September 2020. The Baggies paid a record fee of £18million for the Englishman who’s since racked up 129 total appearances for the club, with 15 goals and 11 assists in that time.

But Express & Star reporter Cox has now revealed that the 25-year-old has interest. He wrote on Twitter that Diangana ‘has admirers in the Championship, top-end clubs especially’, but that Carlos Corberan’s side are ‘determined they will not sell on cheap’ following Dara O’Shea’s £7million move to Burnley this summer.

Diangana played an important role for the Baggies last season, featuring 31 times in the league whilst scoring four and assisting three. He remains under contract at The Hawthorns for another two years after this summer.

Diangana up for sale?

Diangana has had his critics in the past. Arriving for the fee that he did, expectations were always going to be high, and he’s shown glimpses of a quality player, just not often enough.

Carlos Corberan though could be the man to get the best out of Diangana going forward. His style of play should really suit a technical player like Diangana and having Corberan at the club could persuade Diangana to stay should any interest arise.

But like Cox says, he won’t come cheap. And given the fact that the Baggies paid so much for Diangana, they could slap a fairly hefty price tag on his head this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what teams take an interest in the Baggies man and if any bids come in for him this summer.