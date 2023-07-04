The contract state of play for every Plymouth Argyle player: Pilgrims in a strong position ahead of 2024

Plymouth Argyle are in the process of gearing up their squad for the 2023/24 campaign and once the season is underway, it might not be long before the Pilgrims look to make some progress on the contract front.

Argyle are in a decent position ahead of next summer but there is still work to be done on player deals.

With that in mind, we look at the contract state of play for every Plymouth Argyle player here…

Out of contract in 2024

Brendan Galloway, Callum Burton, Matt Butcher, Tyreik Wright, Mickel Miller, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins-Davies, Jack Endacott, Kaine Kesler-Hayden (loan)

A lot of these players come into the new season with a point to prove before their contracts run out. Brendan Galloway has largely been on the fringes, Callum Burton could drop out the side again when Michael Cooper is fit while the likes of Butcher, Wright, Miller and Earley will all have to fight for their starting roles too.

Youngsters Jenkins-Davies and Endacott are both promising players and could be future first-teamers but time will tell what the Pilgrims have planned for them this season.

Out of contract in 2025

Joe Edwards, Jordan Houghton, Julio Pleguezuelo, Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr, Michael Cooper, Ben Waine (one-year option)

There isn’t as much cause for concern over these players. Many of these players have either recently signed or only recently penned new agreements, securing their immediate futures. It will be interesting to see if goalkeeper Cooper is still on the books though with a big future ahead of the shot-stopper.

Out of contract in 2026

Ryan Hardie, Callum Wright (one-year option), Adam Randell

The futures of Hardie, Wright and Randell have all been secured for the long-term. Randell is touted as a future captain while both Hardie and Wright will be determined to prove they’ve got what it takes to impress at Championship level after impressing in League One.

Undisclosed contracts

Lewis Gibson

The announcement of Gibson’s arrival did not mention how long his contract would be but after his signing, one would assume there is no need to worry about his future at the club right now.