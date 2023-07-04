The contract state of play for every Norwich City player: Departures loom as Wagner faces key decisions

Norwich City had to settle for a 13th place finish in the 2022/23 campaign, which has called for a huge clear out after failing to bounce back up to the Premier League.

The Canaries have already confirmed the release of Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Josh Martin, Danel Sinani, and Teemu Pukki. The Finnish poacher said his farewells to Carrow Road last month and signed for Minnesota United in the MLS.

However, Norwich City have been busy in the free agent market signing Borja Sainz, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, and Ashley Barnes. David Wagner is instantly shaping up a new identity during what is his first full transfer window at the club.

There is more work needed behind the scenes though, with a number of expiring contract Here we look at the contract state of play of every Norwich City player…

Out of contract in 2024: Max Aarons, Dimitrious Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, Ben Gibson, Przemyslaw Placheta, Jacob Lüngi Sorensen (one-year option), Tim Krul, Daniel Barden.

Aarons will have plenty of enquiries about him having impressed in the first team at right-back, ever since graduating from the Canaries academy in 2018 – West Ham are being closely linked with the England youth international. Likewise, 22-year-old left-back Sam McCallum is another promising player with an expiring deal.

Meanwhile, the experienced heads of Ben Gibson and Tim Krul could play vital roles this season in what could be a difficult transition period for Norwich City. Gibson’s leadership qualities could earn him an extension. But the latter, Krul, is now 35, and he may be closer to leaving.

Out of contract in 2025: Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica, Liam Gibbs, Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean (one-year option), Ashley Barnes, Onel Hernández (one-year option), Bali Mumba (one-year option), Jonathan Rowe.

One player that could be on his way out of East Anglia is Milot Rashica. The winger was shipped out on loan to Galatasaray during last summer’s transfer window and speculation has linked him with a move away from Carrow Road this summer.

More experienced players are amongst this group, and they are extremely important to have when there’s a lot of change going on begind the scenes and within the playing squad. As such, Wagner could look to activate the options on Kenny McLean and Onel Hernández when the time comes.

Out of contract in 2026: Gabriel Sara (one-year option), Andrew Omobamidele, Christos Tzolis, Marcelino Núñez, Borja Sainz, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey.

The majority of these players could well be the stars for years to come for Norwich City, with Gabriel Sara, Andrew Omobamidele, Christos Tzolis, Marcelino Núñez, and Borja Sainz all 23 or younger. Canaries fans have already seen the first four in action and they’ll be excited to see what Sainz has to offer.

To conclude, Norwich City have a good operation in place with plenty of potential in the squad for the next few years. Plus, there is a consistent blend of experienced players in many key areas and that’s always vital for teams in the Championship.

The only downside is the Canaries may have to sell Aarons this summer, but there’s still plenty of talent remaining in the squad.