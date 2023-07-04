The contract state of play for every Middlesbrough player: Boro balanced but Carrick has key Akpom decision lying ahead

The spotlight will be on Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough this summer as they rally for another promotion charge, following their failed play-off campaign last term.

Middlesbrough are not messing around in terms of contract renewals. After impressing in the first team last season, promising midfielder Hayden Hackney has penned a new deal, committing to Boro until 2027.

Additionally, Tommy Smith signed a new two-year deal earlier this year along with goalkeeper Sol Brynn. But, there are still some players with expiring contracts that Carrick will be keen to tie down.

Here we look at the contract state of play for every Middlesbrough player…

Out of contract in 2024: Chuba Akpom, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Martin Payero, Matt Crookes, Marc Bola, Liam Roberts and Jonny Howson.

This is a large portion of the starting XI that Carrick regularly fielded in the last campaign. Last season’s Championship top goalscorer Chuba Akpom will be one of the players that Middlesbrough will be rushing to tie down. They also won’t want to lose Paddy McNair, who has been a staple for Boro since arriving from Sunderland in 2018.

Jonny Howson recently extended his stay in the North East for another 12-months after his previous contract was running down, but the 35-year-old will be in a similar position this time next year.

Out of contract in 2025: Riley McGree, Matt Clarke (option of an extra year), Isaiah Jones, Anfernee Dijksteel, Josh Coburn (option of an extra year) and Tommy Smith.

The Australian Riley McGree was a standout midfielder in the Championship last season after arriving from the MLS. Boro fans saw the best of him when Carrick took over the reins, and he will surely like to keep him under his wing for as long as possible

Matt Clarke’s 2022/23 was frustrating, having only featured six times in the league campaign owing to injury. Isaiah Jones demonstrated his attacking ability once more down the right, despite spells in and out of the side.

Anfernee Dijksteel, like Clarke, had to settle for a rotation role, while Tommy Smith was a potent name on the team sheet. This is not what can be said for Josh Coburn, who made just one appearance in the league campaign and could benefit from a move away from the Riverside.

Out of contract 2026: Darragh Lenihan, Marcus Forss, Dan Barlaser and Matthew Hope.

The Irish centre-back, Darragh Lenihan, impressed after making the switch from Blackburn Rovers in the previous summer transfer window. Marcus Forss maintained his status as an impact player, tallying 15 goal involvements in 38 Championship appearances.

Meanwhile, Dan Barlaser joined form Rotherham United in the January transfer window but he wouldn’t have an immediate impact – there’s hope that he’ll eventually become a key player, though. Meanwhile Matthew Hope made just six league appearances last term.

Boro fans will be alarmed by the names with expiring deals in 2024 due to the number of regular starters that are named. Notably, Chuba Akpom’s name making an appearance will worry the supporters because his exhilarating form last season will have put him on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

For Boro then, there isn’t too many pressing contract issues to deal with right now, other than the future of Akpom who looks like he might be sold this summer.