The contract state of play for every Derby County player: Rams face huge task ahead of 2024

Derby County are looking to add some fresh faces to their ranks this summer but it can’t be long before they turn their attention to their contract situation.

Derby County are still being impacted by the financial struggles of recent years, and that’s clear to see on the contract front.

Plenty of players have had to be signed on free transfers, penning short-term deals too. It means that the vast majority of the squad is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving the Rams with lots of work to do before next summer.

Here, we look at the contract state of play for every Derby County player…

Out of contract in 2024

Craig Forsyth, Scott Loach, Conor Hourihane, James Collins, Korey Smith, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, Eiran Cashin, Liam Thompson, Kwaku Oduroh, Jake Rooney, Darren Robinson

As touched on before, the Rams have huge amounts of work to do ahead of next summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise if some of these players were to move on before then with the likes of Jason Knight and Eiran Cashin both drawing interest from higher leagues.

Young players like Kwaku Oduroh, Jake Rooney and Darren Robinson may feel they have points to prove coming into the new season as well.

Key players like Max Bird, Conor Hourihane, the aforementioned Knight and Cashin and more are all players Derby County would hold onto in an ideal world but they could prove tough to hold onto, especially if they fail to win promotion again this season.

Out of contract in 2025

Curtis Nelson

With many out of contract in 2024, new signing Nelson is not someone the Rams will be worrying about at this stage, It will be hoped he can help lead the club back to the Championship though alongside his fellow new signings, all of whom are tied down until 2026.

Out of contract in 2026

Josh Vickers, Callum Elder, Joe Ward

New additions Vickers, Elder and Ward have all committed to three-year deals upon arrival. It will be hoped they can all have an immediate impact on proceedings as Paul Warne looks to win promotion.