The contract state of play for every Charlton Athletic player: Departures likely in 2024

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for the 2023/24 League One season and as it stands, new signings are one of the main focuses at The Valley.

However, it won’t be long before the attention turns to player contracts. A number of players see their deals expire next summer, some of which the Addicks won’t be keen to lose.

With that in mind, we look at the contract state of play of every Charlton Athletic player…

Out of contract in 2024

Michael Hector, Mandela Egbo, Jack Payne, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Sam Lavelle, George Dobson, Terell Thomas, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Richard Chin, Deji Elewere

Of the players out of contract next season, there are some who may well benefit from an exit. Diallang Jaiyesimi looks down the pecking order while defender Sam Lavelle has fallen down the ranks since his arrival as well.

A big year awaits for the likes of Michael Hector, Terell Thomas, Richard Chin and Deji Elewere too.

Captain George Dobson is someone the Addicks will certainly want to keep but it wouldn’t be a surprise if his situation piqued the interests of other clubs later this summer or in January if a deal hasn’t been signed by then.

Out of contract in 2025

Chuks Aneke, Scott Fraser, Conor McGrandles, Lloyd Jones, Harry Isted, Charlie Kirk, Aaron Henry (one-year option), Zach Mitchell, Miles Leaburn

These contracts aren’t as much of a pressing matter, especially for new signings Lloyd Jones and Harry Isted. Aaron Henry’s extension option means his long-term future is secure as well, which could come in handy given his level of promise.

It might not be a surprise if some of these players are snapped up before 2025 though. Miles Leaburn looks destined to play at a higher level while Zach Mitchell may have made his senior breakthrough by then as well. At the other end of the spectrum, the likes of Chuks Aneke, Charlie Kirk and Conor McGrandles could benefit from exits if game time remains limited.

Out of contract in 2026

Ashley Maynard-Brewer (one-year option)

Just Australian ‘keeper Maynard-Brewer sees his deal run out in 2026, and even then he has an extension option. It will be intriguing to see if he’s been the nailed on no.1 by then though, with Isted now in place to compete with him.

Undisclosed contracts

Tyreece Campbell

The length of Tyreece Campbell’s contract has not been publicly confirmed or reported. He signed a professional deal in July 2021 but it is not known when that deal runs through to.