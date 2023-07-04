Stoke City set to sign 32-year-old free agent, he’s won EFL promotion three times in his career

Stoke City look set to sign released Sheffield United man Enda Stevens, reports Nathan Hemmingham.

Stevens, 32, has been let go by Sheffield United after six years at Bramall Lane. The 25-cap Republic of Ireland international racked up 202 total appearances for the Blades, with 481 career appearances to his name.

Now though, the versatile defender looks set to join Stoke City on a free transfer, with the Potters having apparently beaten a number of teams to the signing of Stevens.

Yorkshire Live reporter Hemmingham tweeted earlier today:

Enda Stevens looks set to sign for Stoke City – plenty of interest in the released Sheffield United man but it appears the Potters have won the race – bringing plenty of experience for Alex Neil's side, good signing for them #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/JOBVOb3uO9 — Nathan Hemmingham (@NathanH79) July 4, 2023

Stevens began his career in his native Ireland. Aston Villa brought him to England from Shamrock Rovers in 2012 but in three years he’d make just seven league appearances for the club, spending the bulk of those three years out on loan.

Stevens then joined Portsmouth 2015 and in just two seasons on the south coast he’d make an impressive 99 appearances, helping the club to earn promotion from League Two in 2017 before he was signed by Sheffield United.

He played in all but one of the Blades’ league games during their promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign, and 13 times in the last campaign as Sheffield United returned to the top flight.

A solid signing

Stoke City let go of two useful defenders in Morgan Fox and Phil Jagielka at the end of last seaosn, but Stevens coming in softens that blow.

He’ll bring a great amount of experience and quality to the side and on a free transfer, it’s a very shrewd deal for the Potters who’ve perhaps not been as active as many thought they would’ve been by this stage of the summer.

Expect Alex Neil’s side to bring in a few more free agents this month, with a busy summer anticipated at the bet365 Stadium.