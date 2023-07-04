Southampton centre-back emerges on Ligue 1 giants’ radar

Southampton are poised to see a whole host of first-team players move elsewhere this summer. It means new manager Russell Martin will have a lot of work to do rebuilding the ranks at St. Mary’s but hopefully, he’ll have some good funds to bring in some new stars.

Plenty of names have been linked with exits already and now, new reports have revealed interest in Croatian defender Caleta-Car.

As per French news outlet Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 giants Lyon are showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

He only moved from French side Marseille to St. Mary’s last summer but following relegation, he could be offered a route back to France. The Saints are said to value Caleta-Car at €10m (around £8.5m) after he played 19 times cor the club in his first season with them.

A good move for all?

Caleta-Car wasn’t exactly a regular starter for the Saints last season and amid their struggles, many wanted to see the Croatian given more of a chance when he was available. Selling him now means the Saints can still get a decent fee for his services and a move to Lyon would see him return to a league he knows well from his time at Marseille.

Few will have complaints if Caleta-Car wants to head for pastures new after limited minutes in a relegation season and if Lyon can conjure up the money to bring him in, this certainly seems like a feasible deal.

It remains to be seen whether their interest is firmed up but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Caleta-Car is among the numerous names to leave Southampton before the Championship season gets underway in August.