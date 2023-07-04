Player who spent time on loan at Millwall last season now on Birmingham City’s transfer radar

Werder Bremen’s Oliver Burke is on Birmingham City’s transfer radar, reports Birmingham Live.

Burke, 26, currently plays for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. He joined the German club in 2022, leaving Sheffield United after a two-year spell at Bramall Lane.

Starting his career at Nottingham Forest, Burke has had an interesting career to date having played for the likes of RB Leipzig, Celtic, Alaves, and then Sheffield United.

But the Scot has spent time on loan in the Championship in the past couple of seasons, spending time with Millwall in each of the previous two seasons.

And now Burke could be returning to the English second tier with Birmingham City. Birmingham Live say that the Bremen attacker is on Blues’ radar but doesn’t mention whether John Eustace’s side are interested in a permanent or loan move.

With Millwall in the second half of last season, Burke featured 17 times in the league and scored twice.

Blues cooking

Birmingham City are really making a go of it this summer. They’ve made some really positive signings so far with each of their four summer signings coming in on permanent deals, but it looks like a move for Burke would be a loan move.

Eustace still has the loan market to make good use of this summer and expect him to do so. Blues signed a lot of good players on loan last season and Burke would be another shrewd temporary signing.

He would bring some much-needed versatility and energy to the Blues front line, with his experience of the second tier and of European football making him a very attractive player.

Expect other teams to be interested though, likely Millwall who obviously like the player, so it won’t be an easy pursuit for Birmingham City.