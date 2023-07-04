PL striker linked and more: The Ipswich Town transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Ipswich Town are expected to be competitive in the Championship next season. And whilst there’s still time for them to make the necessary signings in the transfer market, proceedings have been slow so far.

But Ipswich Town look to have a few irons in the fire and Kieran McKenna’s side could get a few new players over the line before their season opener v Sunderland on August 6th.

And the latest name being linked with a summer move to Portman Road is experienced defender Craig Cathcart. The 72-cap Northern Ireland international has been let go by Watford and journalist Darren Witcoop says that Ipswich Town are among those weighing up a potential free swoop for the 34-year-old.

Witcoop has also revealed that Town have an interest in Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge. Witcoop says that Everton striker Ellis Simms remains on the Tractor Boys’ rafar, but as the Toffees hold firm on their lofty valuation of the 22-year-old, Surridge has become a new target for McKenna and his recruitment team.

Ipswich have added Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge to their wish list. Surridge has Championship admirers while Everton frontman Ellis Simms remains a target. Interest in Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop cooled for now but a new striker a priority at Portman Road. #itfc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 30, 2023

There’s also been a couple of Ipswich players linked with moves away in the past week, with Idris El Mizouni being one of them.

At the end of last month, East Anglian Daily Times revealed that League One trio Charlton Athletic, Derby County, and Wycombe Wanderers have all made loan bids for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient.

Lastly, speculation has linked Panutche Camara with a move to Portsmouth this summer, and Pompey boss John Mousinho has now spoken out on the link.

He told The Portsmouth News:

“When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in. It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record.”

For Ipswich then, whilst there looks set to be some exciting player signings this summer, there also looks set to be some names moved on and it’ll give McKenna space to bring in fresh blood ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.