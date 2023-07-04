PL duo on radar and more: The Swansea City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Swansea City will begin next season under Michael Duff. And with a new manager comes a different identity and fresh faces.

So far, only the arrival of Josh Ginnelly on a free transfer has been announced by the club. But lots more transfer business can be expected before their opening league match of the season, with the Swans starting against Birmingham City on August 5th.

Morgan Whittaker failed to nail down a starting spot under Russell Martin, thus leaving him on the peripheries. But that has not deterred Coventry City who, according to Darren Witcoop, are targeting the 22-year-old forward with Viktor Gyökeres looking set to leave Mark Robins’ side this summer.

Elsewhere, The Sun is reporting that former Swans boss Russell Martin wants to raid his former team by adding Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood to his Southampton squad. The pair are the latest names to be linked with a move to the south coast following Martin’s exit, with Ryan Manning, Joel Piroe, Matt Grimes, and Jay Fulton all mentioned as possible targets for Martin this summer.

And Piroe has been much talked about already this summer as he enters the final year of his current contract. The Dutchman has scored 41 goals in the last two combined league campaigns, and Daily Mail have recently revealed that Everton would be interested in doing a potential swap deal to acquire his services.

This proposed swap deal would see Ellis Simms go the other way. The 22-year-old has interest from a number of Championship sides this summer, including Swansea City.

And several teams, including Swansea City, are chasing Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini as per Football Insider. The Scottish youth international has demonstrated his quality in loan spells with both Lincoln City and Blackpool over the last couple of years.

Lastly, out of favour Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is of interest to the Swans. Hull City are also said to be in the race for the 26-year-old, who looks set to leave Turf Moor on loan this summer.

It looks like it’s going to be a busy summer for Swansea City and Duff, with both incomings and outgoings looking likely ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.