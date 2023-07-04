Opinion: QPR should join race for Burnley man as transfer target closes in on PL move

QPR could be in the market for a new no.1 this summer, with Seny Dieng attracting growing Championship interest.

Hull City and Middlesbrough are both reported to have submitted bids for the Senegalese international. And whilst that report may prove to be wide of the mark, this summer certainly looks like it could be Dieng’s last summer at the club, with his contract out in 2024.

The R’s have recently been linked with an ambitious swoop for free agent goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. But the Bosnian is reportedly closing in on a move to Luton Town and so Begovic to QPR doesn’t look like it’ll happen this summer.

Gareth Ainsworth would no doubt prefer to have a permanent replacement in for Dieng should he leave this summer, but the R’s could find a good, temporary replacement for the 28-year-old in Burnley and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old has 39 caps for Northern Ireland and has recently been away on international duty. He played back up for Burnley last season but managed to rack up eight Championship appearances for the Clarets, earning praise from boss Vincent Kompany in the process.

But after the Clarets’ promotion to the Premier League, it now looks like Peacock-Farrell will be moving on this summer, with Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Swansea City all linked with a loan move for the former Leeds United man this summer.

He’s an experienced shot-stopper and a proven one in the Football League, having played a key role for Wednesday when they reached the play-offs in the 2021/22 League One season.

It might be an ambitious move for QPR, but so too was a potential move for Begovic. And if Dieng leaves this summer then QPR would undoubtedly be able to give Peacock-Farrell the no.1 spot for the entirety of next season, which is surely what Burnley and Peacock-Farrell would be looking for if he leaves on loan this summer.