Opinion: Daniel Farke could unearth next Pukki at Leeds United with free swoop for ex-Sunderland man

Daniel Farke looks set to be named as Leeds United’s next manager.

And the German could be installed as the club’s new boss today, following a fairly arduous search for Sam Allardyce’s replacement which has put Leeds United’s summer transfer plans on the back-burner.

There’s a number of player sales to oversee and then even more player signings to oversee as well, with Leeds looking pretty unprepreared for a tough 2023/24 season back in the Championship.

And one area that Farke looks to be lacking in already is the attacking department. Leeds look set to lose the likes of Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra, and potentially Georginio Rutter too, leaving the likes of Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt as the club’s only strikers.

But one name that’s only just come into transfer headlines, and who could be a perfect fit and first signing for Farke at Leeds, is former Sunderland man Josh Maja.

The Nigerian left Sunderland for Bordeaux in 2019. He’d have a stop-start time in France but the 24-year-old has just capped his best season to date, scoring 16 and assisting six more in 38 Ligue 2 appearances for Bordeaux, who narrowly missed out on promotion.

Now a free agent, it’s said that Maja has widespread interest from across Europe and from the Championship too, with Rangers being long-term suitors of his.

Farke has had success in the Championship in the past, winning promotion from the division on two occasions. But on both occasions he had a talisman in Teemu Pukki to fire him out of the division.

Pukki is physical and ruthless in front of goal and they’re two attributes that Maja also has. He’s a pacy and powerful striker who stands at 5ft 11in and playing in a dominant and physical Farke side, Maja could really flourish, and on a free transfer it could be a very shrewd acquisition for the club.