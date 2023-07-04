Opinion: Bristol City should turn attention to Leeds United-linked Championship man as Jason Knight link goes cold

Bristol City are getting deals over the line this summer. But a deal for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight is eluding them.

Bristol City were reported to have seen two bids for Knight knocked back by Derby County. Despite John Percy saying that the Robins were getting closer to a deal for the Republic of Ireland man, nothing has been said of the potential transfer since and so it could mean that Nigel Pearson’s side have moved on.

But links to Knight, and Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor too suggests that the Robins want to sign a central midfielder this summer, which makes sense given Han-Noah Massengo’s exit and the potential sale of Alex Scott. And one such player who could be a perfect fit for the Robins is QPR’s Sam Field.

The former West Brom man was scooped a clutch of club awards for his performances last season. Despite the Londoners’ struggles, Field stood out, featuring in all 46 of QPR’s Championship fixtures and seeing links to the likes of Burnley and Leeds United emerge this summer.

The 25-year-old is a hardened midfielder. He can operate in front of the defence or in a more typical central midfield position with his physicality, work-rate, and decent range of passing having made him a firm favourite at QPR since he joined permanently in 2021.

Bristol City have already poached Rob Dickie from QPR this summer and they got him for a good fee. Dickie was in the final year of his QPR contract and Field is also entering the final year of his contract at the club, so Bristol City might fancy their chances of getting another shrewd deal from their Championship rivals.

It’d certainly be a blow for QPR and for Bristol City, it won’t be an easy pursuit given interest from Burnley and Leeds United, especially now that Leeds are closing in on appointing Daniel Farke as their new manager meaning that their transfer plans can get underway.

But signing Field would be a very decent signing for the Robins.