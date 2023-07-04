Newcastle United could back out of Southampton player chase soon, report claims

Newcastle United could back out of their chase for Tino Livramento in the coming days due to Southampton’s £30m asking price, as per Chronicle Live.

Southampton have seen a whole host of their prized assets linked with moves away from the club this summer. Losing star men is part and parcel of being relegated and the Saints are no different, although they’ve slapped some pretty hefty price tags on their key figures.

Among their highly-valued stars is Tino Livramento. He spent almost all of last season injured but he impressed so much in the 2021/22 campaign that his reputation remains high.

He has emerged on Newcastle United’s radar but the Saints are said to value the right-back as highly as £30m.

Now, Chronicle Live has said that the Magpies could call off their pursuit of the former Chelsea youngster as a result. They see him as a great backup to Kieran Trippier but at that price, Eddie Howe and co could turn their attentions elsewhere.

Time will tell

It remains to be seen whether or not Newcastle will walk away from their Livramento chase but a talent like him was always going to come at a premium, even after the Saints’ relegation.

Former club Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in re-signing Livramento. That deal would see him then loaned back to St. Mary’s for the season, so that could appeal to the Saints as they look to raise funds while still maintain a squad strong enough to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

After last season was spent on the sidelines, the hope will be that the 2023/24 campaign can see the youngster get back to his best. Whether that is in a Southampton shirt though, time will tell.