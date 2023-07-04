MK Dons offer deal to released attacker amid EFL interest, boss wants decision soon

MK Dons are keen to keep Sullay Kaikai following the expiration of his contract, with the winger subject to interest from two League One clubs, as per Darren Witcoop.

Kaikai, 27, joined MK Dons on a short-term deal in January and made 14 League One appearances for the club, registering one goal and two assists in that time.

He was unable to help MK Dons beat the drop, but as they prepare for life in League Two there is optimism that it will only be a brief stay and that a return to third tier football could be just one year away.

Kaikai played for Crystal Palace as a youngster and made his breakthrough in the senior game with several different Football League clubs on loan before joining Blackpool permanently in 2019.

He’s since made it clear that his ability is more than suited to third tier football, but the latest update suggests MK Dons want to keep the winger with a contract on the table amid interest from the league above. MK Dons boss Graham Alexander wants a decision from the player this week.

MK Dons keen to keep out-of-contract winger Sullay Kaikai and has an offer on the table amid interest from two League One clubs. Dons boss Graham Alexander keen for an answer this week. #MKDons — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 4, 2023

A statement…

Managing to tempt Kaikai into a deal in the fourth tier would be a huge sign of where MK Dons are at this summer as they prepare for a promotion push next season.

The Sierra Leone international has a big decision to make and one that could make or break his chances of reaching new heights in his career. It remains unknown which League One clubs are interested, but if any of them are pushing the top end of the table then surely it would make sense for Kaikai to seek a move there.

Thankfully for Dons supporters they seemingly won’t have to wait long before finding out where Kaikai’s future lies and should he opt to go elsewhere this week it gives Alexander plenty of time to find new targets for his side to pursue this summer.

Pre-season has just started but clubs will want to get the bulk of their business done as early as possible to allow the squad more time to settle before the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and it seems MK Dons have the right mentality on that front.