MK Dons among sides chasing Everton starlet, loan offer tabled

MK Dons will be keen to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking next season. Relegation means new boss Graham Alexander will be tasked with building a side capable of rising from League Two and some new signings have already been made.

Goalkeepers Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness have signed while versatile defender Cameron Norman has joined alongside returning midfielder Alex Gilbey to bolster their outfield options.

Now, after four free transfer signings, Football Insider claims the Dons are chasing a loan addition in the form of Reece Welch.

They state that MK Dons have tabled a loan offer for the Everton defender. A number of sides are rumours to be interested in the 19-year-old centre-back, with the Toffees now weighing up where will be best for Welch to continue his development.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

MK’s centre-back options

Centre-back is an area that Alexander should be looking to bolster this summer. Jack Tucker, Warren O’Hora and Zak Jules are all natural options there, as is long-serving veteran Dean Lewington. Cameron Norman can also slot in on the right-hand side of a back three but he will be needed in his favoured role as a wing-back or full-back, meaning another body wouldn’t go amiss.

Welch could be the ideal addition. He’s got a vast amount of experience under his belt at youth level and has proven his credentials in U18s and U21s football so now is the time for him to make the step up. Doing so with an EFL loan should be perfect, though time will tell if he ends up at Stadium MK or elsewhere.

There is more interest in his services but it remains to be seen just who is battling the Dons for his signature.