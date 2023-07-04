Manchester City man speaks out on rumours linking him with a summer move to Leicester City

As reported by The Northern Echo, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has spoken to the press in the USA about the rumours linking him with a move to Leicester City.

Leicester City were relegated on the final day of the Premier League season and are looking to the transfer market to bolster their ranks and improve their chances of achieving promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

With a new manager in the dugout, there are expected to be plenty of incomings and outgoings. One player they have identified as a potential transfer target is Manchester City shot-stopper Steffen.

The USA international spent last season out on loan at Middlesbrough where he helped the Teessiders to a 4th placed finish, keeping 10 clean sheets along the way. He looks set to be surplus to requirements again this summer, and Leicester City are looking to take full advantage.

As reported by The Northern Echo, speaking to the press in the States, the 28-year-old spoke candidly about the links to the King Power.

“All my friends told me about this Leicester [report], but I haven’t heard anything from my agent,” he said.

“So my focus is just to get healthy and build a foundation of strength, and then whatever else the Lord has for me, I’ll let him plan out.”

Steffen did state that his main focus was getting back to full fitness. He underwent knee surgery earlier this summer and the recovery will keep him out of action until around October which will likely come into Leicester City’s thinking.

A lot of light shed on the situation…

With Steffen clarifying that he is yet to hear any news from his agent on Leicester City’s potential pursuit of him, it seems clear that the Foxes’ interest maybe isn’t as strong or concrete as reports may suggest.

This may firm up the more the summer goes on, with the player’s injury, surgery and subsequent recovery all playing a part in when and if they make a move at all. If he was to sign it is likely he would remain on the sidelines for at least a couple of months, which could put Leicester City off.

However, what does seem almost certain is that Steffen won’t be a Manchester City player next season. Both Ederson and Stefen Ortega are ahead of him in the pecking order, and so Leicester City and former loan club Middlesbrough’s interest isn’t likely to be in vain.