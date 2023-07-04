John Mousinho makes honest admission regarding Portsmouth’s chase for 23-year-old

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted his side may not be able to pursue a deal for Accrington Stanley’s Tommy Leigh due to being ‘priced out’.

Leigh, 23, made 39 League One appearances for Accrington Stanley last season, scoring seven goals and assisting another two. The young Englishman made his breakthrough season in 2021/22 for John Coleman’s team and immediately impressed with his ability.

Leigh can play in several roles in the middle of the park and his versatility makes him a great fit for managers looking to play a fluid game.

He attracted interest from the likes of Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle who joined Portsmouth in the race for the midfielder earlier this summer.

Unfortunately though, it seems Pompey may have to put their interest on pause as the quoted asking price of £200,000 is slightly steep for the club. Speaking to The News on Leigh, Mousinho said:

“Tommy is still an option, but it just depends on finances.

“Probably, at this stage, he is out of the budget in terms of what Accrington will possibly be asking for.

“We are priced out, which is fine, they obviously value him as an asset.

“Tommy would fit that eight or 10 role quite nicely for us, hence we were interested in signing him in the first place.”

The 37-year-old coach isn’t hiding his admiration for the player, but he’s also not shying away from the reality of the situation and it simply seems like a move isn’t possible for Pompey as things stand.

A missed opportunity?

With Portsmouth struggling to meet the asking price it opens the door for the other interested parties to make their offer with less competition. Leigh is in demand and Accrington Stanley will be hoping to get as much from any potential deal as possible to limit the damage his absence will bring.

There is a possibility Portsmouth raise the funds elsewhere later down the line, but by that point Leigh’s situation at Accrington Stanley could be very different and Mousinho can’t bank on him being available.

Therefore Pompey must turn their focus elsewhere and look to strengthen as the boss attempts to finally deliver Championship football back to Fratton Park this season.