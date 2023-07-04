Ex-Sunderland hitman available on free transfer with Championship clubs keeping tabs

Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has become a free agent following his departure from French club Bordeaux, with Championship clubs monitoring the striker’s situation, as per L’Équipe.

Maja, 24, scored 16 goals in the second tier in France last season. Maja was the club’s top scorer but was unable to achieve promotion with his side narrowly missing out on a Ligue 1 return.

The London-born striker came through the ranks at Sunderland and first made his mark on the senior team in the 2017/18 season. The year after he became Sunderland’s main striker scoring 15 goals and assisting two in 24 League One appearances before a shocking turn of events led to the former Nigerian international being sold.

Maja has only just re-discovered the sort of goal scoring form he had at Sunderland, but now finds himself without a club and available on a free transfer this summer.

The latest report states that clubs in Spain, France and the Championship are monitoring Maja. Real Valladolid and Deportivo Alavés in Spain and Reims and Brest in France were named in the report, but his admirers in England remain unknown.

The best move?

Maja arguably shouldn’t have left Sunderland when he did and it will forever remain unknown what he could’ve done on Wearside had he not left that January.

The 24-year-old now has the chance to potentially come back to England and make a name for himself where it started, but with top tier interest across Europe it may be hard for any Championship team to persuade the goalscorer.

Maja still has plenty of time left to become a very good player and his profile actually suits what his former club Sunderland are looking for right now in a striker.

There are areas to his game he will have to develop if he ever wants to succeed in England at Championship level or above, but after some lacklustre stints at Stoke City and Fulham he has had the chance to learn and develop from experience.

It will be interesting to see if any English club make a concrete move this summer for Maja, but given his qualities it’s likely he’s on the radar for multiple sides at this level and it may not be long before several teams begin fighting to win this battle.